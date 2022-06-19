Beautiful father-daughter duos of Bollywood!

On Father's day, here is a list of father-daughter duos of Bollywood that will make you say 'awww'.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Chunky Panday-Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shares a strong bond with her father Chunky.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna loves to spend quality time with her daddy cool and their selfie picture speaks volume about their bond.

Source: Bollywood

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor share lovely bond with their father Boney Kapoor.

Source: Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan gives major father-daughter goal with their goofiness.

Source: Bollywood

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor are close to their father Anil Kapoor.

Source: Bollywood

