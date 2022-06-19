On Father's day, here is a list of father-daughter duos of Bollywood that will make you say 'awww'.Source: Bollywood
Ananya Panday shares a strong bond with her father Chunky.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna loves to spend quality time with her daddy cool and their selfie picture speaks volume about their bond.Source: Bollywood
The Kapoor sisters - Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor share lovely bond with their father Boney Kapoor.Source: Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan gives major father-daughter goal with their goofiness.Source: Bollywood
Sonam and Rhea Kapoor are close to their father Anil Kapoor.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!