B-town hotties showcase their love for crop tops and manage to turn heads with style.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt looks pretty in pink crop top paired with baggy blue denims.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor looks PHAT in light blue tube top paired with white wide-legged trousers.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor donned blue crop top and looked amazing.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif wore polka-dotted crop top paired with yellow mini skirt.Source: Bollywood
Ananya Panday donned black crop top paired with yellow pants.Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani looks sexy in satin white co-ord set with crop top and a skirt.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!