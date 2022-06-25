B-town actresses in co-ord sets!

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more actresses who rocked the co-ord sets.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan wore crop top paired with a skirt.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore white corset top and pair of trousers.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wore brown top with a pair of high-waisted trousers.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore green co-ord set styled with bralette and bodycon skirt.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani gave boss lady vibes with purple pantsuits.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore green co-ord set with matching blazer and pair of matching shorts.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt donned white co-ord set paired with a coat and flared trousers.

