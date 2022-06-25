Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more actresses who rocked the co-ord sets.Source: Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan wore crop top paired with a skirt.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone wore white corset top and pair of trousers.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon wore brown top with a pair of high-waisted trousers.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor wore green co-ord set styled with bralette and bodycon skirt.Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani gave boss lady vibes with purple pantsuits.Source: Bollywood
Ananya Panday wore green co-ord set with matching blazer and pair of matching shorts.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt donned white co-ord set paired with a coat and flared trousers.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!