Bollywood actors who have luxurious, enviable homes in the hills

Bollywood celebrities own dream houses in the beautiful mountains. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more actors who own their luxurious homes in pahad.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan owns a luxurious chalet in Gstaad palace worth Rs 33 Crores reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan owns a 2-acre property in Panchgani and the cost him Rs 7 Crores reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut bought herself a majestic mansion in Manali that reportedly cost her Rs 30 Crores.

Source: Bollywood

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty has a vintage house in Khandala which is reportedly around Rs 5 Crores.

Source: Bollywood

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta owns a house in Uttarakhand and it's a dream come true for many.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and other divas who committed the biggest makeup blunders ever [VIEW PICS]

 Find Out More