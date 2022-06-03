Bollywood celebrities own dream houses in the beautiful mountains. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more actors who own their luxurious homes in pahad.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan owns a luxurious chalet in Gstaad palace worth Rs 33 Crores reportedly.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan owns a 2-acre property in Panchgani and the cost him Rs 7 Crores reportedly.Source: Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut bought herself a majestic mansion in Manali that reportedly cost her Rs 30 Crores.Source: Bollywood
Suniel Shetty has a vintage house in Khandala which is reportedly around Rs 5 Crores.Source: Bollywood
Neena Gupta owns a house in Uttarakhand and it's a dream come true for many.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!