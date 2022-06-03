Kangana Ranaut to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Celebs who have beautiful homes in the mountains

Bollywood celebrities own dream houses in the beautiful mountains. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more actors who own their luxurious homes in pahad.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2022

Bollywood actors who have luxurious, enviable homes in the hills

Bollywood celebrities own dream houses in the beautiful mountains. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and more actors who own their luxurious homes in pahad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan owns a luxurious chalet in Gstaad palace worth Rs 33 Crores reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan owns a 2-acre property in Panchgani and the cost him Rs 7 Crores reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut bought herself a majestic mansion in Manali that reportedly cost her Rs 30 Crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty has a vintage house in Khandala which is reportedly around Rs 5 Crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta owns a house in Uttarakhand and it's a dream come true for many.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More