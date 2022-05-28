Some celebs have been accused of performing black magic, while few stars have admitted to doing black magic. From Kangana Ranaut, Divyanka Tripathi, Rhea Chakraborty, and many more celebs who have been accused of doing black magic.Source: Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman claimed that she did black magic on him.Source: Bollywood
It was believed that Rhea Chakraborty did black magic on her boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.Source: Bollywood
Pooja Mishra had made serious allegations against Shatrughan Sinha and his entire family. She claimed that they carried out a sex scam with her.Source: Bollywood
After parting ways with Sharad Malhotra, Divyanka Tripathi had revealed that she resorted to black magic, but nothing worked on him.Source: Bollywood
In Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi claimed that she did black magic to get work as she tried to save her sinking career.Source: Bollywood
