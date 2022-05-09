Here is a list of Bollywood actresses who reportedly went under the knife to redefine their bosoms...Source: Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut allegedly opted for breast enhancement surgery.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty Kundra reportedly went for breast enhancement surgery.Source: Bollywood
Sushmita Sen allegedly opted for breast enhancement surgery.Source: Bollywood
Bipasha Basu reportedly opted for breast enlargement surgery to look charming on the big screen.Source: Bollywood
Mallika Sherawat reportedly has gone under the knife to look beautiful. She opted for breast implants.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!