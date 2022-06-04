Actresses who went bold in films!

Here is a list of Bollywood heroines who went topless for their movies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kurbaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan mesmerized everyone with her steamy love-making scene in the song Rasiya alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Neha Dhupia - Julie

Neha Dhupia went topless for her film Julie. In this snap, Neha was seen lying down naked on the bed.

Poonam Pandey in Nasha

Poonam Pandey went topless for her film Nasha.

Sonali Raut in The Xpose

Sonali Raut was inspired by actress Mandakini as she donned a transparent saree and tried to create the same charm in the film.

Udita Goswami in Zeher

Udita Goswami seduced Emraan Hashmi in their film Zeher and left audiences wanting more.

Mandakini in Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Mandakini was seen standing under a waterfall wearing a transparent saree.

Lisa Haydon in Rascals

Lisa Haydon's naughty striptease left the audience's heart racing for more.

