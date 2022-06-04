Here is a list of Bollywood heroines who went topless for their movies.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan mesmerized everyone with her steamy love-making scene in the song Rasiya alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan.Source: Bollywood
Neha Dhupia went topless for her film Julie. In this snap, Neha was seen lying down naked on the bed.Source: Bollywood
Poonam Pandey went topless for her film Nasha.Source: Bollywood
Sonali Raut was inspired by actress Mandakini as she donned a transparent saree and tried to create the same charm in the film.Source: Bollywood
Udita Goswami seduced Emraan Hashmi in their film Zeher and left audiences wanting more.Source: Bollywood
Mandakini was seen standing under a waterfall wearing a transparent saree.Source: Bollywood
Lisa Haydon's naughty striptease left the audience's heart racing for more.Source: Bollywood
