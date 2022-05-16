From Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, here's a look at Bollywood actresses who look glamourous even without make-up.Source: Bollywood
Laal Singh Chaddha star Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous in this no makeup look. The diva is blessed with good skin, good hair, and a great body.
Deepika Padukone's charm is intact despite being makeup free and she looks impeccable in every picture, with or without makeup.
Priyanka Chopra has always embraced her flaws and we are proud of her. Recently, she shared her no make-up picture on Instagram and within no time, the photo went viral on social media.
Atrangi Re star Sara Ali Khan is always fresh and glowing. She does not bother much about make up.
Here's a look at Anushka Sharma without any makeup on her. The actress is blessed with a beautiful face which she loves to flaunt.
Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut never fails to flaunt her glowing skin and the camera loves her back.
