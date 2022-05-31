Step moms of Bollywood!

Hema Malini, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dia Mirza and more Bollywood actresses who are step mothers and are madly in love with their step kids.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's adore Saif Ali Khan's kids Sara and Ibrahim.

Dia Mirza-Samaira Rekhi

Dia Mirza loves her step-daughter Samaira Rekhi and the two are spotted spending quality time together.

Kiran Rao-Ira Khan

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan have parted ways, but Kiran has a great bond with Aamir's kids.

Hema Malini-Sunny Deol

Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini shares a good bonding with Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Supriya Pathak-Shahid Kapoor

Supriya Pathak loves Shahid more than anything else.

Maanayata Dutt-Trishala Dutt

Manyata Dutt has always loved her step-daughter Trishala Dutt more than her real daughter.

Shabana Azmi-Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's father Javed Akhtar did two weddings. Shabana loved Javed Akhtar's two children Farhan and Zoya.

Helen-Salman Khan

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan got married to Sushila Charak and actress Helen. Helen loves Salim's three sons Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.

