Hema Malini, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dia Mirza and more Bollywood actresses who are step mothers and are madly in love with their step kids.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan's adore Saif Ali Khan's kids Sara and Ibrahim.Source: Bollywood
Dia Mirza loves her step-daughter Samaira Rekhi and the two are spotted spending quality time together.Source: Bollywood
Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan have parted ways, but Kiran has a great bond with Aamir's kids.Source: Bollywood
Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini shares a good bonding with Sunny and Bobby Deol.Source: Bollywood
Supriya Pathak loves Shahid more than anything else.Source: Bollywood
Manyata Dutt has always loved her step-daughter Trishala Dutt more than her real daughter.Source: Bollywood
Farhan Akhtar's father Javed Akhtar did two weddings. Shabana loved Javed Akhtar's two children Farhan and Zoya.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan got married to Sushila Charak and actress Helen. Helen loves Salim's three sons Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.Source: Bollywood
