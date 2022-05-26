Bollywood actresses who starred in B-grade films

Here is a list of Bollywood actresses who have appeared in B-grade films and pulled off some of the boldest scenes ever.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif started her acting career with a film called Boom that also starred Gulshan Grover and Amitabh Bachchan.

Source: Bollywood

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia appeared in Sheesha that titillated the audiences to no degree with many swimming pool scenes that show her skimpily dressed.

Source: Bollywood

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala, has also appeared in a film full of bold scenes titled Ek Chotisi Love Story.

Source: Bollywood

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh reported started with a B-grade film called 'Raat Ke Gunaah'.

Source: Bollywood

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar appeared in a film called Haseena which was full of sexy scenes.

Source: Bollywood

Preeti Jhanghiani

Preeti Jhangiani was also a part of Haseena along with Isha Koppikar.

Source: Bollywood

Meghna Naidu

Meghna Naidu has some B-grade movies like Hawas in her filmography.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Disha Patani's ultra-glam look will leave you breathless

 Find Out More