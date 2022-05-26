Here is a list of Bollywood actresses who have appeared in B-grade films and pulled off some of the boldest scenes ever.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif started her acting career with a film called Boom that also starred Gulshan Grover and Amitabh Bachchan.Source: Bollywood
Neha Dhupia appeared in Sheesha that titillated the audiences to no degree with many swimming pool scenes that show her skimpily dressed.Source: Bollywood
Manisha Koirala, has also appeared in a film full of bold scenes titled Ek Chotisi Love Story.Source: Bollywood
Archana Puran Singh reported started with a B-grade film called 'Raat Ke Gunaah'.Source: Bollywood
Isha Koppikar appeared in a film called Haseena which was full of sexy scenes.Source: Bollywood
Preeti Jhangiani was also a part of Haseena along with Isha Koppikar.Source: Bollywood
Meghna Naidu has some B-grade movies like Hawas in her filmography.Source: Bollywood
