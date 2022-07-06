Fitness secrets of Vijay Deverakonda

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda is a fitness freak and religiously follows his workout routines.

Janhvi Sharma

Vijay Deverakonda avoids sugar

Vijay Deverakonda has avoided sugar as it is not good for health.

Vijay Deverakonda loves veggies

Vijay Deverakonda loves eating lots of vegetables in his meals.

Vijay Deverakonda eats healthy!

Vijay Deverakonda loves eating burgers during his cheat meals, but makes sure to eat healthy!

Vijay Deverakonda's workout sessions

Vijay Deverakonda strikes a perfect balance of eating healthy, right amount of diet and workout.

Vijay Deverakonda loves sports

Vijay Deverakonda loves playing volleyball, badminton and cricket.

Vijay Deverakonda lifts heavyweights

Vijay Deverakonda lifts heavyweights in the gym.

