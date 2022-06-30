Favourite food items of South celebs!

From Prabhas, Mahesh Babu to Rashmika Mandanna and more South Indian celebs reveal their favourite food.

Prabhas

Prabhas loves to eat biryani and chicken dishes.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna loves to eat South Indian home meal.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth loves mutton and chicken curry.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda loves to eat biryani and burger with fries.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh loves to eat parathas, rajma chawal and desserts.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is in love with Biryani and fish soup.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to eat sweet pongal, biryani and sambar rice.

