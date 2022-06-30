From Prabhas, Mahesh Babu to Rashmika Mandanna and more South Indian celebs reveal their favourite food.Source: Bollywood
Prabhas loves to eat biryani and chicken dishes.Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna loves to eat South Indian home meal.Source: Bollywood
Rajinikanth loves mutton and chicken curry.Source: Bollywood
Vijay Deverakonda loves to eat biryani and burger with fries.Source: Bollywood
Rakul Preet Singh loves to eat parathas, rajma chawal and desserts.Source: Bollywood
Mahesh Babu is in love with Biryani and fish soup.Source: Bollywood
Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to eat sweet pongal, biryani and sambar rice.Source: Bollywood
