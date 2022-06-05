The most expensive divorces in the Hindi film industry.Source: Bollywood
If reports are to be believed, Farhan paid a one-time alimony amount to Adhuna instead of a monthly allowance. Reports state that she also got to keep the luxurious 10,000 sq feet mansion, VipassanaSource: Bollywood
Reports had surfaced that Sussanne had demanded alimony of Rs 400 crore. It was stated that they settled for Rs 380 crore.Source: Bollywood
Karisma Kapoor reportedly receives a monthly interest of Rs 10 lakh from bonds worth Rs 14 crore that Sunjay had bought in their children's names.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan decided to part ways, there were reports that the actress took alimony of Rs 10 to 15 crore.Source: Bollywood
In an interview in 2015, Saif had shared the deets of their separation. He said he was asked to give Rs 5 crore in the alimony and pay Rs 1 lakh monthly till Ibrahim turned 18.Source: Bollywood
