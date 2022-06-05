Most expensive divorces of Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

If reports are to be believed, Farhan paid a one-time alimony amount to Adhuna instead of a monthly allowance. Reports state that she also got to keep the luxurious 10,000 sq feet mansion, Vipassana

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Reports had surfaced that Sussanne had demanded alimony of Rs 400 crore. It was stated that they settled for Rs 380 crore.

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor reportedly receives a monthly interest of Rs 10 lakh from bonds worth Rs 14 crore that Sunjay had bought in their children's names.

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan decided to part ways, there were reports that the actress took alimony of Rs 10 to 15 crore.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

In an interview in 2015, Saif had shared the deets of their separation. He said he was asked to give Rs 5 crore in the alimony and pay Rs 1 lakh monthly till Ibrahim turned 18.

