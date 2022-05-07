From Aashram 2, Mirzapur 3 to Asur 2, and many more sequels of the Indian web series are all set to premiere this year. Are you excited?Source: Bollywood
Bobby Deol starrer Aashram season 2 will be reportedly out by mid-2022. Bobby said, “The shooting got delayed because of the coronavirus. I don’t know exactly what date and when but I think it should come around the middle of the year.”Source: Bollywood
Asur 2 started rolling in 2021, and in January 2022, Barun Sobti revealed that he has completed the shooting of season 2. The series also features Arshad Warsi in the lead role.Source: Bollywood
Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, and Amit Sadh will return in Breathe 3. The shooting for the third part started in October last year.Source: Bollywood
Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Khan's series premiered on Netflix in November 2020. The shooting of season 2 started in November last year.Source: Bollywood
Ali told Bollywoodlife.com, “It is happening this year. We have been waiting to finish our pending work from last year as because of the second wave everything got delayed.”Source: Bollywood
