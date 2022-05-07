Most awaited web series sequels that will leave you excited!

From Aashram 2, Mirzapur 3 to Asur 2, and many more sequels of the Indian web series are all set to premiere this year. Are you excited?

Janhvi Sharma

Aashram 2

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram season 2 will be reportedly out by mid-2022. Bobby said, “The shooting got delayed because of the coronavirus. I don’t know exactly what date and when but I think it should come around the middle of the year.”

Asur 2

Asur 2 started rolling in 2021, and in January 2022, Barun Sobti revealed that he has completed the shooting of season 2. The series also features Arshad Warsi in the lead role.

Breathe 3

Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, and Amit Sadh will return in Breathe 3. The shooting for the third part started in October last year.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Khan's series premiered on Netflix in November 2020. The shooting of season 2 started in November last year.

Mirzapur 3

Ali told Bollywoodlife.com, “It is happening this year. We have been waiting to finish our pending work from last year as because of the second wave everything got delayed.”

