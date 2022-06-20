Here's a look at some other expensive things that Deepika owns.Source: Bollywood
reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently purchased a 5 BHK ground-plus-first floor bungalow in Alibaug for a whopping Rs. 22 croreSource: Bollywood
Deepika also owns a post apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra which apparently costs Rs 7 crore.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone owns a Mercedes Maybach series luxury vehicle. The cost of the car is reportedly Rs 1.67 crore.Source: Bollywood
Deepika also owns an Audi A8 that apparently costs Rs 1.56 crore and an Audi Q7 worth Rs 93.35lakh.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone owns BMW 5 series car which reportedly costs Rs 64 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone owns a Rs. 2 crore engagement ring.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!