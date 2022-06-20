Deepika Padukone owns these insanely expensive things

Here's a look at some other expensive things that Deepika owns.

Janhvi Sharma

Bungalow in Alibaug for Rs. 22 crore

According to reports, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently purchased a 5 BHK ground-plus-first floor bungalow in Alibaug for a whopping Rs. 22 crore

Apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 7 crore

Deepika also owns a post apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra which apparently costs Rs 7 crore.

Deepika Padukone owns a Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 1.67 crore

Deepika Padukone owns a Mercedes Maybach series luxury vehicle. The cost of the car is reportedly Rs 1.67 crore.

Deepika Padukone owns an Audi A8

Deepika also owns an Audi A8 that apparently costs Rs 1.56 crore and an Audi Q7 worth Rs 93.35lakh.

Deepika Padukone owns BMW 5 series car

Deepika Padukone owns BMW 5 series car which reportedly costs Rs 64 lakh.

Deepika Padukone's engagement ring!

Deepika Padukone owns a Rs. 2 crore engagement ring.

