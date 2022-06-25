Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and more Bollywood divas who wore monotone sequin sarees.Source: Bollywood
Kiara Advani wore pre-draped sequined saree in gold shade.Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi rocked pink sequined saree and gave desi girl vibes.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor wore a pretty lavender sequin saree.Source: Bollywood
Tara Sutaria wore silver sequin saree.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty raised the temperature soaring with maroon sequined saree and a cape styled blouse.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone sets the screens on fire with her blue sequined saree.Source: Bollywood
