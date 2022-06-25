Bollywood hotties who wore monotone sequin sarees

Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and more Bollywood divas who wore monotone sequin sarees.

Janhvi Sharma

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wore pre-draped sequined saree in gold shade.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi rocked pink sequined saree and gave desi girl vibes.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a pretty lavender sequin saree.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria wore silver sequin saree.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty raised the temperature soaring with maroon sequined saree and a cape styled blouse.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone sets the screens on fire with her blue sequined saree.

