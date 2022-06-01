Budgets of these expensive films of 2022 will blow your minds including RRR, Adipurush, Brahmastra and more.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra's budget is rumoured to be Rs 300 crore.Source: Bollywood
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jairam, Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lakshmi and Vikram Prabhu is said to be one expensive film. As per a report in bhaskar.com, its budget is Rs 500 crore.Source: Bollywood
Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 350 crore.Source: Bollywood
Ram Charan and father Chiranjeevi's movie Acharya is made on a budget of Rs 140 crore.Source: Bollywood
Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar's film is said to be a high-budget of Rs 300 crore.Source: Bollywood
Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's film RRR was made on a budget of approximately Rs 400 crores.Source: Bollywood
Om Raut's Adipurush is reported to be made on the budget of Rs 500 crore.Source: Bollywood
