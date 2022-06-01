Actresses who left India despite successful careers

Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Mallika Sherawat and more Bollywood actresses who left their country and got settled in foreign countries after receiving immense success.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra got married to American pop singer Nick Jonas and stays in California.

Source: Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja and lives in London.

Source: Bollywood

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough and is staying in Los Angeles.

Source: Bollywood

Meenakshi Seshadri

Meenakshi Seshadri got married to Harish Masoor in 1995 and stays in Plano, Texas.

Source: Bollywood

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat went to Paris and started living with her boyfriend.

Source: Bollywood

Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta left the country and started living in America.

Source: Bollywood

