Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Mallika Sherawat and more Bollywood actresses who left their country and got settled in foreign countries after receiving immense success.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra got married to American pop singer Nick Jonas and stays in California.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja and lives in London.Source: Bollywood
Preity Zinta got married to Gene Goodenough and is staying in Los Angeles.Source: Bollywood
Meenakshi Seshadri got married to Harish Masoor in 1995 and stays in Plano, Texas.Source: Bollywood
Mallika Sherawat went to Paris and started living with her boyfriend.Source: Bollywood
Tanushree Dutta left the country and started living in America.Source: Bollywood
