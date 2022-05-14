Unusual demands and tantrums celebs throw on flight

Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut were caught throwing tantrums on flight. Take a look.

Janhvi Sharma

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Rai-Bachchan

Aishwarya is reportedly quite demanding during the flight. She keeps asking the flight attendants to show her the dishes available one by one and then picks up one that's visually appealing.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana reportedly makes them run back and forth and even frequently asks them to check her requirements with her manager who usually sits in economy class.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina had once shouted at the air hostesses for disrupting her sleep when she asked her to straighten her seat and put the seatbelt on.

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra likes to keep her things organised.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer had lost his cool on a flight attendant after she offered him vegetarian food instead of non-vegetarian. Apparently, she had earlier asked him about his choice of food but Ranveer was reportedly unsure of what he wanted and asked for some time.

