There have been a few times when celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut were caught throwing tantrums on flight.Source: Bollywood
Kangana gives hard time to air hostesses who attend to her needs on the flight. She reportedly makes them run back and forth and even frequently asks them to check her requirements with her manager who usually sits in economy class.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh had lost his cool on a flight attendant after she offered him vegetarian food instead of non-vegetarian. Apparently, she had earlier asked him about his choice of food but Ranveer was reportedly unsure of what he wanted and asked for some time.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif had once shouted at the air hostesses for disrupting her sleep when she asked her to straighten her seat and put the seatbelt on.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka had an ugly spat with a fellow passenger who had accused her of endangering lives after she kept speaking on the phone when the flight was about to take off. Priyanka allegedly hurled abuses at him.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya is reportedly quite demanding during the flight. She keeps asking the flight attendants to show her the dishes available one by one and then picks up one that's visually appealing.Source: Bollywood
