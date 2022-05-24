Here is a list of Bollywood and TV celebrities who have found love in foreigners, let's take a look.Source: Bollywood
Radhika Apte is happily to London-based musician Benedict Taylor. In an interview, Radhika revealed that she got married in 2012 and had a low-key wedding.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Rampal has been in a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model and actress for a while now. The two are now parents to Arik Rampal.Source: Bollywood
Kalki Koechlin is in a relationship with Guy Hershberg. The couple welcomed a baby girl out of wedlock.Source: Bollywood
Raghu Ram got married for the second time to Natalie Di Luccio, an Italian-Canadian singer. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for 2 years.Source: Bollywood
Rahul Mahajan got married to Natalya Ilina, who hails from Russia. This is Rahul's third marriage.Source: Bollywood
Aashka Goradia met Brent Goble at an event and they got married in 2017 and since then their bond has grown stronger.Source: Bollywood
Shama Sikander engaged James Milliron in 2016. The two are enjoying their happy phase and keep sharing their lovey-dovely duo.Source: Bollywood
Vindu Dara Singh got married to Dina Umarova, a Russian model. The couple looks pretty together.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!