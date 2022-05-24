Celebrities who have found love in foreigners

Here is a list of Bollywood and TV celebrities who have found love in foreigners, let's take a look.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor

Radhika Apte is happily to London-based musician Benedict Taylor. In an interview, Radhika revealed that she got married in 2012 and had a low-key wedding.

Source: Bollywood

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal has been in a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model and actress for a while now. The two are now parents to Arik Rampal.

Source: Bollywood

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg

Kalki Koechlin is in a relationship with Guy Hershberg. The couple welcomed a baby girl out of wedlock.

Source: Bollywood

Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio

Raghu Ram got married for the second time to Natalie Di Luccio, an Italian-Canadian singer. The couple got married in 2018 after dating for 2 years.

Source: Bollywood

Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina

Rahul Mahajan got married to Natalya Ilina, who hails from Russia. This is Rahul's third marriage.

Source: Bollywood

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble

Aashka Goradia met Brent Goble at an event and they got married in 2017 and since then their bond has grown stronger.

Source: Bollywood

Shama Sikander and James Milliron

Shama Sikander engaged James Milliron in 2016. The two are enjoying their happy phase and keep sharing their lovey-dovely duo.

Source: Bollywood

Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova

Vindu Dara Singh got married to Dina Umarova, a Russian model. The couple looks pretty together.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: MOST expensive vanity vans owned by Bollywood celebs

 Find Out More