Most expensive things are owned by the Kapoor!

From Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor to Riddima Kapoor Sahni and morel here is a list of some expensive and luxury things that are owned by Kapoors.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt' cars collection

Alia Bhatt owns Audi Q7, Audi Q5, Audi A6, BMW 7 series, Land Rover Range Rover.

Ranbir Kapoor's house

Ranbir has a bachelor pad in Bandra worth Rs. 35 crore. Ranbir Kapoor received a gift watch of Richard Mille RM 010 worth Rs. 50 lakh from Amitabh Bachchan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Mercedes S-class

Kareena Kapoor owns a 350d variant Mercedes S-class worth Rs. 1.33 crores.

Karisma Kapoor's apartment

Karisma Kapoor's Khar apartment is worth Rs. 10.11 crores.

Ranbir Kapoor's sneakers

Ranbir Kapoor owns expensive sneakers including Nike X, Off-white sneakers worth Rs. 2, 74, 691, Nike Air Max 1 Atmos worth Rs. 81,823 and more.

