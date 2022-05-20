These rich B-town husbands love to pamper their wives!

From Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor; here's how Bollywood husbands love to spoil their wives with expensive gifts; here's proof!

Vicky Kushal gave his wife Katrina Kaif a diamond ring

Vicky Kaushal gifted Katrina Kaif a diamond ring that is worth rupees 1.3 crores from Tiffanys.

Ranbir Kapoor made a special uncut diamond customised band for Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was an intimate affair. But the couple did grandly among friends and family at their residence. Reportedly the actor gifted his wife a customised band that has 8 uncut diamonds along with a rock on her finger. It is also said that the house where the couple got married belongs to both and it's worth around 50 crore.

Virat Kohli gifts wife Anushka Sharma a diamond necklace

Virat Kohli gave her an expensive diamond necklace surrounded by 38 diamonds, with 5 dancing diamonds in the pendant and 18 k rose gold in it worth Rs. 4-5 crores.

Akshay Kumar often spoils wifey Twinkle Khanna with expensive gifts

As per reports states, Akshay Kumar had gifted a Bentley car to his wife on her birthday that was around 3 crores rupees.

Ranveer Singh’s expensive to adorable gifts to wifey Deepika Padukone

Ranveer often spoils wifey Deepika with expensive gifts right from giving her diamond rings to luxurious cars.

