Ranbir Kapoor made a special uncut diamond customised band for Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was an intimate affair. But the couple did grandly among friends and family at their residence. Reportedly the actor gifted his wife a customised band that has 8 uncut diamonds along with a rock on her finger. It is also said that the house where the couple got married belongs to both and it's worth around 50 crore.

Source: Bollywood