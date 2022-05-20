From Virat Kohli to Ranbir Kapoor; here's how Bollywood husbands love to spoil their wives with expensive gifts; here's proof!Source: Bollywood
Vicky Kaushal gifted Katrina Kaif a diamond ring that is worth rupees 1.3 crores from Tiffanys.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding was an intimate affair. But the couple did grandly among friends and family at their residence. Reportedly the actor gifted his wife a customised band that has 8 uncut diamonds along with a rock on her finger. It is also said that the house where the couple got married belongs to both and it's worth around 50 crore.Source: Bollywood
Virat Kohli gave her an expensive diamond necklace surrounded by 38 diamonds, with 5 dancing diamonds in the pendant and 18 k rose gold in it worth Rs. 4-5 crores.Source: Bollywood
As per reports states, Akshay Kumar had gifted a Bentley car to his wife on her birthday that was around 3 crores rupees.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer often spoils wifey Deepika with expensive gifts right from giving her diamond rings to luxurious cars.Source: Bollywood
