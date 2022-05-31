Rashmika Mandanna to Anushka Shetty: South celebs who are happily unmarried

Here is a list of South Indian actors who are yet to get married and are enjoying their singlehood! From Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna to Shruti Haasan are happily unmarried!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2022
Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan and more South actors who are yet to get married!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas has turned 42 years old, but is still unmarried.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna have denied the rumours of her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda is the most eligible bachelor of South industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde loves to keep her love life a secret from the public.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Shetty has turned 40 and her name has been often linked with Prabhas. But, the actress is single.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan is dating Shantanu Hazarika and the two seems to be enjoying their relationship phase.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Keerthy Suresh made everyone fall in love with her cuteness, but she is not married yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi rules hearts with her simplicity and is happily single.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!