Rashmika Mandanna to Anushka Shetty: South celebs who are happily unmarried

Here is a list of South Indian actors who are yet to get married and are enjoying their singlehood! From Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna to Shruti Haasan are happily unmarried!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2022

South actors who are happily single!

Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan and more South actors who are yet to get married!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas

Prabhas has turned 42 years old, but is still unmarried.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna have denied the rumours of her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is the most eligible bachelor of South industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde loves to keep her love life a secret from the public.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty has turned 40 and her name has been often linked with Prabhas. But, the actress is single.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is dating Shantanu Hazarika and the two seems to be enjoying their relationship phase.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh made everyone fall in love with her cuteness, but she is not married yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi rules hearts with her simplicity and is happily single.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More