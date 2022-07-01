South Indian actresses flaunt red lipstick in style!

From Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nayanthara; here is a list of South Indian actresses who look best in red lipstick.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh gives boss lady vibes in this picture.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal's red look looks ravishing.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her hot avatar in red lipstick and looks amazing.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looks picture perfect in this snap.

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna loves red lipstick and is a pro at it.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nikki Tamboli flaunts her love for white outfits

 Find Out More