Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan and more South actors who are yet to get married!Source: Bollywood
Prabhas has turned 42 years old, but is still unmarried.Source: Bollywood
Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna have denied the rumours of her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.Source: Bollywood
Vijay Deverakonda is the most eligible bachelor of South industry.Source: Bollywood
Pooja Hegde loves to keep her love life a secret from the public.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Shetty has turned 40 and her name has been often linked with Prabhas. But, the actress is single.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Haasan is dating Shantanu Hazarika and the two seems to be enjoying their relationship phase.Source: Bollywood
Keerthy Suresh made everyone fall in love with her cuteness, but she is not married yet.Source: Bollywood
Sai Pallavi rules hearts with her simplicity and is happily single.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!