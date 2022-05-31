South actors who are happily single!

Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna, Shruti Haasan and more South actors who are yet to get married!

Janhvi Sharma

Prabhas

Prabhas has turned 42 years old, but is still unmarried.

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna have denied the rumours of her relationship with Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is the most eligible bachelor of South industry.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde loves to keep her love life a secret from the public.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty has turned 40 and her name has been often linked with Prabhas. But, the actress is single.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is dating Shantanu Hazarika and the two seems to be enjoying their relationship phase.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh made everyone fall in love with her cuteness, but she is not married yet.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi rules hearts with her simplicity and is happily single.

