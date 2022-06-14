South Indian actresses in LBDs

South Indian actresses set screens on fire with their perfect hotness quotient.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna wore a black lace skater dress and this outfit is perfect for a date night.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan wore this cute little black dress and her classic look is perfect for any occasion.

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal wore a pretty LBD with flared sleeves and her simple make-up look upped her style.

Source: Bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh wore a black pain frills dress that is perfect for a office party look.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia defined glam and hotness in this LBD that gives a party look.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde looked dreamy in this LBD as she posed for a perfect snap.

Source: Bollywood

