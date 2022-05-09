These actors who suffered from hair problems and underwent surgeries to improve their physical appearance.Source: Bollywood
In 2002, Salman Khan experienced hair loss due to an unsuccessful hair transplant procedure in India. Due to which Salman was snapped bald in 2003. He went to Dubai in 2007 and the hair transplant process was performed by an American surgeon.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar underwent hair transplant surgery and opted for FUT just like Sanjay Dutt.Source: Bollywood
Sanjay Dutt underwent a hair transplant in the initial years of his career as he suffered baldness. His hair transplant procedure happened in the USA. In 2013, Sanjay opted for the Follicular Unit Transplant procedure.Source: Bollywood
According to the reports, Govinda underwent a hair transplant procedure.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan also underwent a hair transplant in 2000.Source: Bollywood
