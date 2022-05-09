The before and after pictures of these actors post hair transplant will leave you SHOCKED!

These actors who suffered from hair problems and underwent surgeries to improve their physical appearance.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Salman Khan

In 2002, Salman Khan experienced hair loss due to an unsuccessful hair transplant procedure in India. Due to which Salman was snapped bald in 2003. He went to Dubai in 2007 and the hair transplant process was performed by an American surgeon.

Source: Bollywood

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar underwent hair transplant surgery and opted for FUT just like Sanjay Dutt.

Source: Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt underwent a hair transplant in the initial years of his career as he suffered baldness. His hair transplant procedure happened in the USA. In 2013, Sanjay opted for the Follicular Unit Transplant procedure.

Source: Bollywood

Govinda

According to the reports, Govinda underwent a hair transplant procedure.

Source: Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan also underwent a hair transplant in 2000.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood celebs who were slapped by Salman Khan

 Find Out More