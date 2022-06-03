Bollywood stars who grabbed HEADLINES for starry tantrums

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana managed to grab headlines for reportedly throwing starry tantrums.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena reportedly had a policy of working only with A-listers. To which, Anurag Kashyap advised her to stop asking who is in the film and instead ask what is the film.

Salman Khan

Salman reportedly kept everyone waiting during Ek Tha Tiger shoot while he couldn't wait for anyone.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina had reportedly once yelled at a flight attendant for waking her up to fasten her seat belt.

Ayushmann Khurrana

After tasting success with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann reportedly turned down Kunal Kohli's film because he reportedly wanted to be cast against a top actress.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi had reportedly developed starry airs after two back-to-back hits and used to lose temper at the drop of the hat.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer reportedly threw tantrum on a flight enroute Kolkata during Gunday making. He had reportedly thrown a fit by refusing to accept vegetarian food after non-vegetarian food got over.

