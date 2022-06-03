Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana managed to grab headlines for reportedly throwing starry tantrums.Source: Bollywood
Kareena reportedly had a policy of working only with A-listers. To which, Anurag Kashyap advised her to stop asking who is in the film and instead ask what is the film.Source: Bollywood
Salman reportedly kept everyone waiting during Ek Tha Tiger shoot while he couldn't wait for anyone.Source: Bollywood
Katrina had reportedly once yelled at a flight attendant for waking her up to fasten her seat belt.Source: Bollywood
After tasting success with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann reportedly turned down Kunal Kohli's film because he reportedly wanted to be cast against a top actress.Source: Bollywood
Bhumi had reportedly developed starry airs after two back-to-back hits and used to lose temper at the drop of the hat.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer reportedly threw tantrum on a flight enroute Kolkata during Gunday making. He had reportedly thrown a fit by refusing to accept vegetarian food after non-vegetarian food got over.Source: Bollywood
