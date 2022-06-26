Take boho fashion cues from these divas!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shruti Haasan, Hansika Motwani, Pooja Hegde, and more South Indian actresses who give major boho fashion goals!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her boho fashion and slays it like a pro.

Source: Bollywood

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan channels her inner boho fashion and slays it like a queen.

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu donned bright yellow jacket top along with sharara style trousers.

Source: Bollywood

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani Hansika Motwani wore a white crop top paired with flowy white pants.

Source: Bollywood

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh gave colourful boho vibes as she wore ethnic co-ord set.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia wore a jacket with flared jeans.

Source: Bollywood

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde flaunted her boho fashion by wearing wide white pants along with brown bandeau bra.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: B-town hotties ooze oomph in ruffle sarees

 Find Out More