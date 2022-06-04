Stylish father-son duos of B-Town

We have shortlisted the stylish father-son duos of B-Town, who often won our hearts with their camaraderie and super-cool swag.

Janhvi Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan

They are one of the most loved father-son jodis among fans and their voice-overs in The Lion King as Musafa and Simba won our hearts.

Akshay Kumar-Aarav Bhatia

The Khiladi of Bollywood and his son Aarav are definitely one of the fittest father-son pairs of B-Town.

Saif Ali Khan-Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim has imbibed the charming looks of dad Saif and we can't wait to see him spreading magic on the silver screen.

Suniel Shetty-Ahan Shetty

These two handsome hunks often share some great style and fashion goals on social media.

