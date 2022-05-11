Here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who own and also travel in their private jets.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan owns a private jet and often travels across the globe with his jet.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan is a proud owner of a stylish private jet.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan is a proud owner of a private jet.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar owns a private jet and prefers traveling in this to reach on time.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan owns a private jet and enjoys his me-time while traveling.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka owns a private jet wherein she completes her sleep.Source: Bollywood
Actor Anil Kapoor uses his private jet to travel across the globe.Source: Bollywood
Madhuri Dixit owns a stylish private jet and keeps traveling with her family.Source: Bollywood
Ajay Devgn is the first star who owned a six-seater private jet.Source: Bollywood
