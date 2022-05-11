These celebs own private jets!

Here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who own and also travel in their private jets.

Janhvi Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan owns a private jet and often travels across the globe with his jet.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is a proud owner of a stylish private jet.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is a proud owner of a private jet.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar owns a private jet and prefers traveling in this to reach on time.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan owns a private jet and enjoys his me-time while traveling.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka owns a private jet wherein she completes her sleep.

Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor uses his private jet to travel across the globe.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit owns a stylish private jet and keeps traveling with her family.

Ajay Devgan

Ajay Devgn is the first star who owned a six-seater private jet.

