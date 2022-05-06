Do you know how much these stars charge for an endorsement? Well, the amount will surely blow your mind and leave you SHOCKED!Source: Bollywood
Actor Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges Rs. 4 crores to Rs. 10 crores for brand endorsement.Source: Bollywood
Actor Salman Khan reportedly charges Rs. 4 crores to Rs. 10 crores per ad.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly charges Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 4 crores per endorsement.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone reportedly charges Rs. 7 crores to Rs. 10 crores for endorsements.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar reportedly charges Rs. 5 crores to Rs. 10 Crores per year for the endorsements.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan charges Rs. 2 crores to 7 crores for an endorsement.Source: Bollywood
