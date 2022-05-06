Here's how much actors stars charge for an endorsement!

Do you know how much these stars charge for an endorsement? Well, the amount will surely blow your mind and leave you SHOCKED!

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges Rs. 4 crores to Rs. 10 crores for brand endorsement.

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan reportedly charges Rs. 4 crores to Rs. 10 crores per ad.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly charges Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 4 crores per endorsement.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone reportedly charges Rs. 7 crores to Rs. 10 crores for endorsements.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar reportedly charges Rs. 5 crores to Rs. 10 Crores per year for the endorsements.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan charges Rs. 2 crores to 7 crores for an endorsement.

