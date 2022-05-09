Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Subhash Ghai, and Anurag Kashyap were slapped by Salman Khan for various reasons.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman reportedly got into a fight at Katrina Kaif's birthday party in 2008. Then the two avoided interacting with each other for years.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir reportedly met Salman at a pub in Mumbai during a party. The two got into an argument and Salman lost his temper. He slapped Ranbir and the latter felt embarrassed.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Salman had slapped Katrina Kaif while she was shooting with Akshay Kumar. He did not want Katrina to work with any other actor other than him and had slapped her while they were at a coffee shop.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan and Aishwarya parted ways in 2002 and the actress had claimed that she was beaten by the actor. She even said that there were times when Salman got physical with her, without leaving any marks.Source: Bollywood
Anurag Kashyap had reportedly asked Salman to remove chest hair for the film. Salman lost his cool and slapped Anurag. Salman then spoke to the producer and got him removed from the film.Source: Bollywood
In 1997, Salman slapped Subhash Ghai in anger due to some issue. Later, Salman's father Salim apologized for his son's mistake.Source: Bollywood
