The most expensive vanity vans of B-town stars

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, here is a list of celebs who own the most expensive vanity vans in Bollywood.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has the most expensive vanity van and it is worth Rs. 5 crores according to the reports. He has a 14-meter-long Volvo 9 BR along with features including living space, workstation, entertainment system, bedroom, gymnasium, and restroom.

Source: Bollywood

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's vanity van has a huge portrait of him along with rehearsal room, meeting room and a bedroom.

Source: Bollywood

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's vanity van looks like a sports car which includes a gym, different weight machines, an office, a room, a restroom, and a kitchen.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has the most colorful vanity van which showcases her bubbly personality.

Source: Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has a 12-meter-long vanity van that includes wooden and glass interiors.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16 to Koffee With Karan season 7: New seasons of TV shows and what fans can expect

 Find Out More