From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, here is a list of celebs who own the most expensive vanity vans in Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan has the most expensive vanity van and it is worth Rs. 5 crores according to the reports. He has a 14-meter-long Volvo 9 BR along with features including living space, workstation, entertainment system, bedroom, gymnasium, and restroom.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan's vanity van has a huge portrait of him along with rehearsal room, meeting room and a bedroom.Source: Bollywood
Ajay Devgn's vanity van looks like a sports car which includes a gym, different weight machines, an office, a room, a restroom, and a kitchen.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt has the most colorful vanity van which showcases her bubbly personality.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan has a 12-meter-long vanity van that includes wooden and glass interiors.Source: Bollywood
