Annual salaries of celeb bodyguards will leave you SHOCKED!

Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others have loyal bodyguards who make sure that their security is top notch. Well, their annual salaries of these bodyguards will leave you stunned.

Janhvi Sharma

Ravi Singh - Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard

According to reports, he gets paid around Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 3 crore annually, which makes him the highest-paid bodyguard in the Bollywood fraternity.

Shera - Salman Khan

According to a report, Shera gets paid Rs. 1 crore to Rs 2 crore annually.

Yuvraj Ghorpade - Aamir Khan

According to the reports, Aamir pays around Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2.5 crore annually to his bodyguard.

Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele

Reportedly, Shreysay gets Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 2 crores annually.

Jitendra Shinde - Amitabh Bachchan

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan pays him a salary of Rs. 90 lakhs to Rs. 2 crores annually.

Sonu - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's bodyguard

Reportedly, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's bodyguard Sonu takes home a package of Rs 1.2 crore per year.

Jalal - Deepika Padukone

According to the reports, Deepika pays Rs. 90 lakhs to Rs. 1.5 crore to her bodyguard annually.

