Here is a list of Bollywood stars who did the most surprising jobs before becoming famous actors.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh worked as a copywriter in an ad agency.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok and had reportedly earned Rs 1500.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor worked as a background dancer in few films including Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal.Source: Bollywood
Jacqueline Fernandez worked as a TV reporter in Sri Lanka for a few years.Source: Bollywood
