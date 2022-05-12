These actors did surprising jobs before becoming famous!

Here is a list of Bollywood stars who did the most surprising jobs before becoming famous actors.

Janhvi Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh worked as a copywriter in an ad agency.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok and had reportedly earned Rs 1500.

Shahid Kapoor

Jacqueline Fernandez

Source: Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor worked as a background dancer in few films including Dil To Pagal Hai and Taal.

Source: Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez worked as a TV reporter in Sri Lanka for a few years.

Source: Bollywood

