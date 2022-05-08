Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla and other Bollywood actresses who got married to the richest husbands.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty Kundra tied the knot with a British businessman, Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. Raj is the owner of several ventures and also owns an IPL team. The couple's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 134 crores reportedly.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. Anand is an entrepreneur and businessman. The couple's net worth is about Rs 4733 crore.Source: Bollywood
Esha Deol got married to her childhood friend Bharat Takhtani in 2012. Bharat is a diamond merchant and runs a company called R.G. Bangle Pvt. Ltd. Their net worth is reported to be around Rs 136 crores.Source: Bollywood
Asin Thottumkal tied the knot with Rahul Sharma, the co-founder of Micromax on January 19, 2016. Asin and Rahul's net worth is reportedly around Rs 1460 crores.Source: Bollywood
Raveena Tandon got married to film distributor, Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004. The couple's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 47 crores.Source: Bollywood
Juhi Chawla tied the knot with the owner of the Mehta Group, Jay Mehta in December 1995. The couple's net worth is reported to be around Rs 254 crores.Source: Bollywood
Rani Mukerji got married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra on April 21, 2014. The couple's net worth is reportedly around Rs 6,500 crores.Source: Bollywood
