These B-town divas have aced the mirror selfie game!

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and more beauties have aced the mirror selfies games.

Janhvi Sharma

Disha Patani

Disha Patani loves to click selfies and selfie videos. Here's one of them.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's selfie game is on point.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora can beat any Millenial at slangs and mirror selfies!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is not behind in clicking some amazing mirror selfies either.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt loves to flaunt her glowing skin with a mirror selfie.

Ananya Panday

Ananya is the newest one on the block who is ruling hearts with her mirror selfie.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's mirror selfies that always strike us the most.

