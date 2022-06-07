Here is a list of South actors including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhanush, Vijay and others who lost their temper in public.Source: Bollywood
Samantha visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple when a reporter asked questions about her divorce rumours. Samantha got irked with the questions and told the reporter whether he has sense in asking such questions in the temple.Source: Bollywood
Actor lost his temper after repeated questions about his personal life were asked to him. He decided to walk out of the interview. During promotions of VIP2 in Hyderabad, the actor was asked questions about Suchi leaks. Dhanush walked out of the interview in anger.Source: Bollywood
Vijay was addressing the press during the poor show of Villu. The actor shouted at someone for interrupting while he was answering a question. Prabhu Deva who was sitting next to him got shocked as he thought that Vijay shouted at him for the failure of Villu.Source: Bollywood
A reporter asked him why his films get into financial trouble? The reporter provoked him by asking about his latest film Seethakathi's financial troubles. Sethupathi tried to make the reporter understand.Source: Bollywood
The actor recently lost his temper with his fan in public in Andhra Pradesh. The actor even slapped his fan as he wanted to click a selfie with him.Source: Bollywood
