These then and now pictures of your favourite Tollywood stars will set your hearts racing. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, to Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi and other superstars' pictures from back in the day speak volume about their drastic transformation.Source: Bollywood
Master actor Vijay has played various characters on-screen. He went through a real transformation and the same is evident in this picture.Source: Bollywood
Suriya has nailed every role with his magnificent performance. He has changed a lot since his childhood days and looks quite handsome now.Source: Bollywood
Rajinikanth is on the top of his game. He has changed a lot since his earlier years but still makes us fall in love.Source: Bollywood
This picture is from their childhood days and the two are unrecognizable. Well, both Dulquer and Maqbool have come a long way and have upped their fashion game for sure.Source: Bollywood
Dhanush is one of the stylish stars in Tollywood. There is not much difference in his then and now picture. The actor has always been attractive, and his looks justify the same.Source: Bollywood
Ajith Kumar has emerged as the biggest action star of Tollywood and his fan following keeps on growing with each film he does.Source: Bollywood
Vijay Sethupathi has upped his style game and looks quite different from his earlier days.Source: Bollywood
