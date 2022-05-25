Actresses who went bold on-screen!

These Bollywood actresses crossed all their limits while performing bold scenes in their films. Their expressions left audiences shocked!

Janhvi Sharma

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut performed a bold scene in Shootout at Wadala with John Abraham. Their intimate scenes created storm on the internet.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat is one of the most bold actresses of Bollywood. She gave a bold scene with Emraan Hashmi in Murder.

Paoli Dam

Paoli Dam did bold scenes in Hate Story 2 and looked super-hot.

Shilpa Shukla

Shilpa Shukla made audieneces jaw-drop with her performance in BA pass.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone performed bold scenes in Ragini MMS 2 and made fans go aww with her performance.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan gave many bold scenes with Naseeruddin Shah in The Dirty Picture.

Thanks For Reading!

