Esha Deol opens up on her equation with Sunny Deol, says ‘we will not talk…’

Esha Deol comments on her bond and relationship with step brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby DeolSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Esha Deol came together with her step-brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to celebrate the success of Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ever since then, the Deol siblings became talk of the town.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was also seen posing with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at the Gadar 2 screening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a Bollywood Hungama interview, Esha Deol refused to speak on her equation with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is aware of what audience wants but feels there are certain things they can’t talk about in the media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini’s daughter claims they will not talk about it no matter how much they are coaxed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also added that they have learned it from Dharmendra and carrying his legacy and aura.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, Sunny Deol spoke in pain and agony while talking about his equation with Esha Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He said that earlier they believed life would be in a certain way but things changed and they adapted it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol clarified everything is fine between them and they choose happiness over negative energy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!