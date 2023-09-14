Esha Deol opens up on her equation with Sunny Deol, says ‘we will not talk…’

Esha Deol comments on her bond and relationship with step brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Esha Deol came together with her step-brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to celebrate the success of Gadar 2.

Ever since then, the Deol siblings became talk of the town.

The actress was also seen posing with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at the Gadar 2 screening.

In a Bollywood Hungama interview, Esha Deol refused to speak on her equation with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

She is aware of what audience wants but feels there are certain things they can’t talk about in the media.

Hema Malini’s daughter claims they will not talk about it no matter how much they are coaxed.

She also added that they have learned it from Dharmendra and carrying his legacy and aura.

Recently, Sunny Deol spoke in pain and agony while talking about his equation with Esha Deol.

He said that earlier they believed life would be in a certain way but things changed and they adapted it.

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol clarified everything is fine between them and they choose happiness over negative energy.

