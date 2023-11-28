Esha Gupta birthday: Top 11 interesting facts about the Aashram beauty
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Esha was born in Delhi but later moved to Hyderabad along with her parents.
She was a Mass Communication Student from Manipal University.
Esha had the option to travel to the UK as she had a scholarship at Newcastle University.
She left her further Law education and committed to her career.
As a child Esha wanted to be a cook, but she dropped that idea later due to a variety of reasons.
Esha won the Miss India International title in 2007.
Her debut in Bollywood came after that in 2012 alongside Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2.
The actress once confessed that she goes crazy over cars and is obsessed with them.
The Miss India winner’s favourite car is Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Coupe.
According to her she also has quite a sensitive nose.
She is also very superstitious and carries around a Tiger eye whenever she goes out.
