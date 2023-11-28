Esha Gupta birthday: Top 11 interesting facts about the Aashram beauty

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023

Esha was born in Delhi but later moved to Hyderabad along with her parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She was a Mass Communication Student from Manipal University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha had the option to travel to the UK as she had a scholarship at Newcastle University.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She left her further Law education and committed to her career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As a child Esha wanted to be a cook, but she dropped that idea later due to a variety of reasons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha won the Miss India International title in 2007.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her debut in Bollywood came after that in 2012 alongside Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress once confessed that she goes crazy over cars and is obsessed with them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Miss India winner’s favourite car is Aston Martin V8 Vantage S Coupe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to her she also has quite a sensitive nose.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is also very superstitious and carries around a Tiger eye whenever she goes out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best Malayalam murder mysteries on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More