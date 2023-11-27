Esha Gupta birthday: Top 15 most risque looks that set internet on fire

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 27, 2023

On her birthday, let's checkout some of her mesmerizing photos of all time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Corset suits her figure the best.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunlight seems to be complimenting her picture at the right time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha loves to keep it casual with her swim wears and bikinis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha seems to be very active on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

That bold hair flip is definitely loved by her fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta seems to be enjoying the view from her balcony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Showing off the tattoo like a pro.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen in silver!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

That's way more than a flexible body!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha looks hot in every attire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Such a toned body with perfect expressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha is rocking this pair of bikini on her holidays.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Natural and elegant poser!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her vacation mode keeps her happy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Kashmir Files and more movies, series based on the Kashmir issue on OTT

 

 Find Out More