Sensuous beauty Esha Gupta clocks 11 years in the industry
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Esha loves posing in bikinis.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hotness is her inherent quality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is effortlessly gorgeous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her sex appeal makes fans go berserk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is a stunner and a DIVA.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha is also a fashionista at heart.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sucker for bodycon outfits and figure-hugging dresses.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is a show stealer always!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha doesn't mind her bold personality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha's hotness has been compared with international icons.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 smiling pictures of Vijay Deverakonda that prove he's fit to be a national crush
Find Out More