Esha Gupta surprised everyone with her stint on Bobby Deol starrer Aashram 3. She played Sonia in the series.Source: Bollywood
Esha Gupta's popularity and fanbase increased evermore after she starred as Sonia in Aashram 3.
Esha revealed that she was called by the casting person from Prakash Jha's team for a role in Aashram 3.
However, the actress was met with a setback when she got COVID. Negotiations stopped for a while.
Esha didn't want to let go of the opportunity plus Esha was informed that there were other contenders for the series too.
Esha Gupta didn't let the opportunity go and decided to chase Prakash Jha and his team. She started following him and his works.
Esha would message Jha 20 times a day and ask him about her chance in Aashram 3. She would wish him Good Morning, Good Night every day without fail. Eventually, her efforts bore fruit.
Esha Gupta reveals her favourite character from the series is Bhopa played by Chandan Roy Sanyal.
Just after Aashram 3 was released, the makers dropped the teaser of Aashram 4 being in works too!
Will Esha Gupta's character Sonia return in season 4? Well, her fans sure want to see more of her.
