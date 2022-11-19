Esha Gupta

The Jannat 2 actress is always on a sultry spree as she always posts sensuous bold snaps on her Instagram.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Disha Patani

Everyone knows Disha's love for bikinis. She wears the same and often flaunts her healthy tan.

Neha Sharma

You can surely not miss Neha's captivating bold snaps which are totally bewitching.

Mouni Roy

The Brahmastra actress is known to flaunt her enviable figure in bold snaps which are surely drool worthy.

Nia Sharma

The Naagin actress often flaunts her curves and posts bold snaps which creates a stir on social media.

Tara Sutaria

The Tadap actress created a storm on social media with this photoshoot snap of hers in a bikini.

Jhanvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress is an internet sensation always for the bold snaps that she posts on the Instagram.

Malaika Arora

The diva always stuns her fans like she did here by showcasing her alluring look.

Katrina Kaif

The actress always looks spicy because she shows her confidence in her bold snaps.

Urfi Javed

The internet sensation star is known for her bold and bizarre outfits.

