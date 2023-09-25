Esha Gupta seeks blessings at CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati; her desi look will leave you in awe

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated everywhere across the country. A lot of Bollywood celebs including Esha Gupta visited Eknath Shinde's residence for the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Esha greeted everyone there and chatted freely. Also, can you spot Elvish Yadav in the background?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta was gifted an idol of Lord Ganesha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta was joined by Avneet Kaur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta's charming smile is disarming.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There was a full-fledged photo op session happening at Eknath Shinde's residence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's that time of the year when everyone goes pandal hopping or visits other people's homes to seek Bappa's blessings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Aashram 3 actress was seen in a lemon-yellowish suit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was seen in a true blue desi look and a non-glam one at that.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avneet Kaur shared a picture from Eknath Shinde's house visit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The youngster also shared a selfie with the Bollywood beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What do you think, should Esha and Avneet star in a film?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
